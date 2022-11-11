ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn University honored Farley on Veterans Day

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year’s Veterans Day ceremony at Washburn University included a special honor for retired University President Dr. Jerry Farley.

2022 Veterans Day activities in Kansas

Dr. Farley was presented with a quilt of valor, which is awarded to a veteran touched by war.

The 35th Annual Veterans Day ceremony event was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.

The service included memorial smoke releases to recognize agent orange and Toxic Burn Pit victims.

The theme for this year’s ceremony is “Reminder of our Desire for Peace.”

According to Washburn University, the school is home to five war memorials dedicated to veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

KSNT News

KSNT News

