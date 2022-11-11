Read full article on original website
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Vestal Parkway Drivers Beware! New Signals Installed at Busy Spot
Another traffic signal system is being added to the heavily traveled Vestal Parkway corridor. Electronic message signs indicate the new signals at the intersection with Plaza Drive are scheduled to go into operation on Tuesday. A state Department of Transportation spokesperson did not know what time the signals would be...
whcuradio.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
House damaged in Athens fire
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Athens Monday night that didn’t leave any reports of injuries. The Athens Borough Fire Department said that the calls for the fire went out around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a home on Spruce Street. Several trucks and engines, as well as […]
Part of PA State Route 29 closed due to fire
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 29 is currently closed due to a fire between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose.
NewsChannel 36
UPDATE: Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Canceled, Man Found Safe
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
Fire damages home in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Susquehanna County, a fire in an attic damaged a home Monday morning. Crews were called to the place in Montrose along Lower Main Street just before 9 a.m. All residents of the house and their pets were able to get out safely. The cause of...
whcuradio.com
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fire Damages Vestal Home
No serious injuries are being reported after fire tore through a home in Vestal late Saturday night, November 12. Few details area available but firefighters were called to a home in the 23-hundred block of Hemlock Lane at around 11 Saturday night and found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor with the fire rapidly spreading.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
WKTV
Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown. Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
Violent Binghamton felon headed to State prison
Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.
Addiction service facility opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new opioid treatment program facility has opened in Elmira, the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced Monday. The facility on Stowell St. is operated by CASA-Trinity with $250,000 in federal funding administered by OASAS. The announcement said the facility is designed to “develop more patient-centered comprehensive care models, […]
Catalytic Converter Thefts Target Susquehanna County Non-Profit
The wave of catalytic converter thefts, at least in the Twin Tiers, doesn’t seem to have been slowed all that much by the busting of an international ring responsible for what could be millions of dollars-worth of thefts of the auto part in the United States. While the ring...
Weather: A colder turn as lake effect machine awakens
ITHACA, N.Y. — Everyone enjoys saving on their heating bills and heading outdoors with the unusually warm late fall we’ve been having, but all good things must come to an end. As a colder jet stream pattern takes hold across the country, temperatures will be chilly as lake effect rain and snow pose a near-constant threat through the week.
Broome’s Kopernik Society Looking for New Members
The Kopernik Observatory’s Heritage Committee is looking for new members with an interest in celebrating the history of the science center and its namesake. Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal is named for Polish astronomer, Mikolaj Kopernik, who proposed the planets revolve around the sun. Celebrating the 500th...
Busted on Double Day Street: Three Arrested in Binghamton Raid
Three people are facing numerous charges after members of the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force searched a home on Double Day Street in Binghamton last Thursday, November 11 and found drugs and a loaded gun. According to an S.I.U. news release, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at...
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
