iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Oct. 19 & Oct. 31
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Monday, Oct. 31. 894 Round Top Road (quit claim) Seller: The Acting Secretary of Housing & Urban Development. Buyer: John Vanikiotis. Price: $140,000. 35 Spring Lane. Seller: Danny Mulson...
newbedfordguide.com
The AHEAD Company Store is Opening to Shoppers on November 18th in New Bedford
Every year there is great anticipation of this event and this season the Ahead USA Company Store will be open the next two weekends in November and three weekends in December. Every visit is different as the stock rotates daily, but you’ll always find a great selection of clothes, hats, jackets, sportswear, golf apparel and accessories at amazing prices. The best part? All of the products are made proudly right here in New Bedford.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
providencedailydose.com
RI Coat Exchange Accepting Donations
The annual Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange will take place, as always, the Friday after Thanksgiving; you still have time to check your closets for coats, hats, gloves, etc. for the stuff you no longer wear or have . . . outgrown. There are collection sites around the state with a few here in Providence:
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in RI as police and lawmakers try to crack down
The number of catalytic converter thefts soared from fewer than a dozen in 2017 to over 1,400 so far this year.
Uprise RI
Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston
Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
ABC6.com
Breeze Airways adds 2 new destinations from TF Green
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Breeze Airways is adding two new destinations from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport this winter. On Tuesday, the airline said nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will start Feb. 17. Breeze will also begin one-stop service to New Orleans on the same date. “Breeze...
newbedfordguide.com
Former Trap House Landlord and Associate of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced
A former landlord and associate of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today for racketeering and drug offenses. Robert Avitable, a/k/a “Bobby,” 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel time served (approximately four days...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn of recent home improvement scams; offers tips
A Massachusetts Police Department is warning residents to beware of chimney sweep scams after two homeowners were approached by would-be scammers recently. According to the Melrose Police Department, home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs, often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done. Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.
independentri.com
Affordable housing advocates celebrate launch of state funding
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Affordable housing efforts in the state have received a boost through more than $166 million allocated for projects statewide. Chris Little, chairman of the South Kingstown Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners said the state help is much welcomed locally in towns around South County.
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
Pawtucket compassion center to open next week
Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.
Brown Daily Herald
At a weekly breakfast, a taste of RIPTA’s free transport program
At 7 a.m. last Sunday, a small line formed outside a side chapel at Mathewson Street United Methodist Church in downtown Providence. Normally, lines at this hour would only be for food, as the church offers free breakfast each week for unhoused people. But this particular morning, those in line were also waiting for something else — a free bus pass.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 6-12
A house in Blackstone that sold for $115,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 357 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $452,500, $264 per square foot.
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
laconiadailysun.com
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
