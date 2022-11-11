Bruce Springsteen continued his takeover of The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of the soul classic “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Armed with a massive ensemble that included strings, horns, and a quartet of backup singers, Springsteen delivered a rousing version of the 1970 hit popularized by R&B great Tyrone Davis, as well as Jimmy and David Ruffin. The track features on Springsteen’s new covers LP Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen’s three-night stand on Jimmy Fallon’s show began Monday with a rendition of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” as well as a sit-down interview that...

