San Antonio Councilman will not retain pay on sabbatical after alleged DWI
Perry's replacement will also be receiving his standard salary of $45,722 per year.
San Antonio city council votes to censure Councilman Mario Bravo
Mario Bravo will remain on the city council.
Family of Erik Cantu says he is 'emerging victoriously' in latest update
He's awake, his family says.
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
Councilman Clayton Perry turns himself in for alleged hit-and-run
Councilman Perry says that he plans to return to the City Council.
18 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go
Don't spend your entire holiday in the kitchen.
MuySA: Remembering when the San Antonio Express-News owned KENS 5
Even the name pays tribute to the newspaper.
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
Cowboys Dancehall security guard hit by alleged intoxicated driver
The guard was transported to the hospital.
A guide to San Antonio's historic Dignowity Hill neighborhood
The neighborhood was San Antonio's first "exclusive residential suburb."
14 Instagram-worthy coffee shops in San Antonio for your next photoshoot
It's all about the vibes.
San Antonio's Crockett Hotel's neon sign could receive energy-friendly change
The change might be hard to notice.
Boutique San Antonio River Walk hotel with rooftop bar has a new look
The hotel will feature a bar on the River Walk and on the roof.
VIDEO: H-E-B Christmas tree to be set up at Travis Park despite broken branch
The tree is still expected to be at Travis Park.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the River Walk
How much does it cost to live in the Museum Reach area?
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
11 veteran-owned San Antonio restaurants to support now and always
Show your support and eat well this Veterans Day.
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
New Braunfels' Cancun Mexican Restaurant goes down in flames
Road closures near the restaurant expected into the afternoon.
