Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next four games due to his latest injury. Herbert sustained a hip injury during their narrow Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears deem it serious enough to place him on the Injured Reserve as he recovers–a decision that requires the 24-year-old to be sidelined for at least four matches before he can be taken off the IR.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO