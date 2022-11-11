Read full article on original website
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Thomas’ Josh Allen post seems to take a shot at Saints
Michael Thomas’ career with the New Orleans Saints has been riddled by injury after injury. The wide receiver is easily one of the best players in the league if he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he has barely played in three years due to a myriad of injuries. To make matters worse, he has completely been ruled out for the 2022 season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Josh McDaniels addresses Derek Carr’s criticism of Raiders’ effort
Derek Carr’s emotional press conference left many questioning the chemistry in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room. Carr opened his press conference by admitting that he’s pissed off. He later hinted that some players may not be giving their full effort. “I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr...
Details emerge on serious internal backlash over Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay’s decision to name Jeff Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach has been met by derision by fans. It’s easy to see why: aside from being a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, Saturday has no experience coaching at the NFL level. Many felt like this was a bad decision by the Indy.
Micah Parsons shares hilarious Madden fact about Packers rookie Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson came out of nowhere Sunday to help rescue his team from losing its sixth game in a row. Watson dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense and finished with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and eight targets in a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field.
Justin Fields, Bears hit with brutal Khalil Herbert injury update
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next four games due to his latest injury. Herbert sustained a hip injury during their narrow Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears deem it serious enough to place him on the Injured Reserve as he recovers–a decision that requires the 24-year-old to be sidelined for at least four matches before he can be taken off the IR.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker
Having football on our TVs from early Sunday morning until Sunday night was a great way to end the weekend, and that slot of games produced plenty of surprising outcomes that impact the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday night’s divisional matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons produced some fireworks, both the Detroit […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
