Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff

The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Michael Thomas’ Josh Allen post seems to take a shot at Saints

Michael Thomas’ career with the New Orleans Saints has been riddled by injury after injury. The wide receiver is easily one of the best players in the league if he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he has barely played in three years due to a myriad of injuries. To make matters worse, he has completely been ruled out for the 2022 season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Justin Fields, Bears hit with brutal Khalil Herbert injury update

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will be without running back Khalil Herbert for at least the next four games due to his latest injury. Herbert sustained a hip injury during their narrow Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears deem it serious enough to place him on the Injured Reserve as he recovers–a decision that requires the 24-year-old to be sidelined for at least four matches before he can be taken off the IR.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker

Having football on our TVs from early Sunday morning until Sunday night was a great way to end the weekend, and that slot of games produced plenty of surprising outcomes that impact the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday night’s divisional matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons produced some fireworks, both the Detroit […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNESSEE STATE
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
