NFL Teams Ranked by a CFB Selection Committee. Plus: Damien Woody on Jeff Saturday and Bryce Young, and ‘The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson’ With Jeff Pearlman.

Down go the Philadelphia Eagles! The league’s last remaining undefeated team lost as an 11-point home favorite against the Taylor Heinicke–led Washington Commanders on Monday night, which is just another testament to how wild and parity-ridden the 2022 NFL season has been through 10 weeks. The Eagles’ loss creates an opening for the Minnesota Vikings to potentially steal the no. 1 seed away in the NFC—but it isn’t changing the top of these rankings. There is movement at the no. 2 spot, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped ahead of the Buffalo Bills—both here in the power rankings and also atop the AFC standings. No team is guaranteed anything this season. Now, on to the rankings:

