NFL Teams Ranked by a CFB Selection Committee. Plus: Damien Woody on Jeff Saturday and Bryce Young, and ‘The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson’ With Jeff Pearlman.

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 4 days ago
The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Will the Eagles Stay No. 1 After Their First Loss?

Down go the Philadelphia Eagles! The league’s last remaining undefeated team lost as an 11-point home favorite against the Taylor Heinicke–led Washington Commanders on Monday night, which is just another testament to how wild and parity-ridden the 2022 NFL season has been through 10 weeks. The Eagles’ loss creates an opening for the Minnesota Vikings to potentially steal the no. 1 seed away in the NFC—but it isn’t changing the top of these rankings. There is movement at the no. 2 spot, however, as the Kansas City Chiefs jumped ahead of the Buffalo Bills—both here in the power rankings and also atop the AFC standings. No team is guaranteed anything this season. Now, on to the rankings:
The Ringer

What Does the Game of the Year Mean? Plus Allen, Rodgers, and Fields’s Improvement With Trent Dilfer, and Life Advice

Russillo shares his five most important takeaways from NFL Week 10, including the Vikings’ win over the Bills in the game of the year, who between the Chargers or 49ers could go on a run, and more (1:19). Then, Ryen is joined by Trent Dilfer, who discusses improvements from quarterbacks Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Fields (16:00). Then, Ryen talks about Washington’s impressive win on the road at Oregon before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:54).
OREGON STATE
The Ringer

Everything You Need to Know About Week 10 of the 2022 NFL Season

In Week 10, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson wowed the crowd in Buffalo with all-time great catches in the Vikings’ improbable triumph over the Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak with an OT win over the Cowboys, and Justin Fields added to his increasingly impressive highlight reel despite the Bears dropping a third straight game against the rejuvenated Lions. The Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face the unbeaten Eagles on Monday Night Football to wrap up the latest round of games. Follow along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage of the biggest Week 10 story lines:
The Ringer

A Vikes-Bills Body-Switch, Miami’s Rise, Betting Bloodbath Theories and Week 11 Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Colts’ first win under HC Jeff Saturday, Bears-Lions, the Packers’ surprising win over the Cowboys, and Seahawks-Buccaneers (2:41). They also hit on the game of the year: Bills-Vikings, Justin Jefferson vs. Tyreek Hill, whether something is wrong with Josh Allen, an early look at the playoff picture and more (22:00), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 11 (44:07), followed by Parent Corner (1:15:13).
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

