News4Jax.com
Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
News4Jax.com
LIVE: ‘Stand your ground’ hearing in deadly St. Augustine shooting begins
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The “stand your ground” hearing in the fatal shooting of Adam Amoia, who died during an altercation last year outside now-closed Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m. (The hearing was delayed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
News4Jax.com
Clearing, cooler and breezy today
A cold front will slip through the area this morning bringing a few showers and a cool, breezy afternoon. Mostly clear tonight. Sunday: Flooding continues at times of high tide. Partly cloudy and breezy with cooler afternoon highs. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Cooler evening and overnight temperatures under mostly clear skies.
News4Jax.com
Cool, cloudy start to the week
A chilly breeze under cloudy skies will start the day. Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible along our beaches this afternoon as highs hover below the seasonal average. Cloudy tonight with an increasing chance of scattered showers Tuesday. Monday: Mostly cloudy and a chilly start to the day....
News4Jax.com
Court shown new video from before, after fatal shooting outside St. Augustine bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Testimony continued Tuesday in a hearing for a man accused of manslaughter in the death of another man outside a bar in St. Augustine. Attorneys for Luis Casado, 31, are trying to get the charge dropped, claiming a “stand-your-ground” defense in the May 2021 shooting outside the Dos Gatos bar in Downtown St. Augustine.
News4Jax.com
Florida gas prices increase by 12 cents last week, AAA reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. AAA said on Monday that the state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10, which was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1. However, the state average then decreased by 2 cents by the weekend with Sunday’s average reported as $3.56 per gallon.
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
News4Jax.com
Flu cases in Southeast US surge; Jacksonville doctor estimates 75% of her recent patients have had virus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations have surged to a decade high in the U.S., according to a report by CNBC, and the Southeast is said to be the hardest-hit region. The report cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that five out of every 100,000 people in the U.S. were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 5. It’s the highest hospitalization rate this early in the flu season since 2010.
