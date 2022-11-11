Read full article on original website
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Len Goodman stands down from Dancing With The Stars
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has announced he is leaving the show's US version, Dancing With The Stars, after 17 years. Goodman, 78, was on the panel when Strictly launched on BBC One in 2004 and joined Dancing With the Stars the following year. He starred...
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
