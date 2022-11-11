Read full article on original website
Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
Kim Adams: Tracking rain, snow across Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
I’m all settled into the weather center after finishing the 6 p.m. newscast. I just ordered soup and plan on a cozy night watching snow on Exact Track 4D radar. Hopefully, you’re at home for the night, but if you do need to travel, here’s what you can expect.
Looking ahead to winter weather in Metro Detroit: What to know
For the end of the weekend, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10° to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.
Morning 4: Snow could accumulate in Metro Detroit starting Tuesday -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Accumulating snow possible for parts of SE Michigan tonight: What to expect and when. 16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools.
Northville Township couple killed when car rolls over, crashes into tree in subdivision
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Northville Township mother and father were killed over the weekend when their car rolled over and struck a tree in a subdivision. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) on Bayberry Way. That’s near the intersection of 7 Mile and Napier roads in the Steeplechase subdivision.
Michigan Lottery: Man claims $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought in Sterling Heights
A Lapeer County man kept calm after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Michael Raab, of Lapeer, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11 – in the Oct. 10 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at M&K Smoke Plus, located at 38381 Dodge Park in Sterling Heights.
Michigan UIA to modernize computer systems in effort to ‘streamline’ claims processing
In an effort to help “streamline” the processing of claims, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will receive a new computer system within the next few years. The Michigan UIA announced Tuesday, Nov. 15, a plan to install a “modern, innovative, user-focused unemployment insurance computer system” that will replace the existing system used by those receiving unemployment benefits, those working for the UIA and employers who pay unemployment taxes. Deloitte is under a 10-year contract worth more than $78 million to design and install the new computer system, officials said.
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on Cashword scratch off ticket
A Muskegon County woman thought she was going to faint after winning a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Mystery Key Cashword instant game. The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Wesco gas station, located at 7413 Whitehall Road in Whitehall. Whitehall is about 15 miles northwest of Muskegon.
Flashpoint: Taking a look at where Michigan stands 6 days after election day
DETROIT – It’s been six days since midterm election day, and the dust has yet to settle. Midterm elections are always pretty bad affairs for the party in power. And yet, in Michigan, the party in power mostly showed off its power. Those top of the ticket races...
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX – The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes...
