For the end of the weekend, we will keep on Northwest flow working into the region, this will keep some cloud cover into the forecast working throughout the day, colder temperatures sticking around, and also the chance for a few light snowflakes as we head throughout the day. Any lake-effect snow should hold onto the western portions of the state where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the end of the weekend. High temperatures running about 10° to 15° below average, only into the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO