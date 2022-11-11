Four men burglarize, make racist, sexual graffiti at LI elementary school

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County detectives are searching for four men who burglarized and graffitied a Long Island school in September, officials said.

According to police, at 9:45 a.m. on September 26, the group entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St. in Shirley and drew graffiti on cabinets and a whiteboard in a classroom.

The graffiti was racial and sexual in nature, authorities said.

The contents of the burglarized items are unknown.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.