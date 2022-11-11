if the people in Oregon don't like what's going on in their own state, then that is their own problem. a lot of people move to Idaho just to bring their political crap and we don't need that.
Why don’t these people just move to Idaho🥹🥹🤪. If I wanted to live in Idaho I would move. Leave the boarders alone. What a waste of time and energy
Ya’ll are just pissed that the Democrats own you. It was a nice try with Drazen, but perhaps next time, bring a candidate that isn’t he’ll bent on ruining the progress Oregon continues to make. BTW, I’m a *true* Oregonian, born and raised. If you weren’t born here and lived your whole life, sit down and shut up!If you don’t like Oregon, get out to Idaho. We don’t want you here if you don’t want to be here. Oregon is a beautiful state and we don’t need you here spoiling it
