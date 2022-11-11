ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. ﻿ Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. ﻿ All...
MADISON, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt

MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

