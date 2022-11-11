Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
9 Holstein Friesian cows killed in semi-tractor crash
Nine Holstein Friesian cows were killed after the semi-tractor trailer they were being transported in tipped over in Dodge County Thursday night.
Fox11online.com
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. All...
News Channel Nebraska
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home invasion, robbery; husband, wife in their 80s hurt
MILWAUKEE - An elderly couple is sent to the hospital Sunday night, Nov. 13 after robbers burst into their home with a gun. The Milwaukee Police Department says the home invasion and robbery occurred near 56th and Thurston – and the robbers got away with money, but not much.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
CBS 58
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from Menomonee Falls retailer in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two thefts over the course of two days resulted in over $7,000 worth of merchandise being stolen from a Menomonee Falls retailer, and police are left seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. A male suspect entered the Ulta Beauty location on Falls...
Four arrested in Rock County for selling narcotics, prisoner charged
MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as […]
