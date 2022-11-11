ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Power Could Cost ‘Everything’ for Duttons in Season 5 (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEQUW_0j7gs6Ct00

Wes Bentley is dishing on the fifth season of “Yellowstone.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Wes about what to expect from the upcoming season, what he learned from Kevin Costner, and his reaction to Drake being a fan of the show!

This season, the tagline is “Power comes at a price.” Wes shared his take on the tagline, saying, “Power costs everything I think, except for physical things like the land. You might hang onto the land but you lost everything… you’ve lost your family, so I think for this family, it will cost everything.”

As for what to he’s excited for this season, Bentley said, “I think it’s going to be an interesting season. It’s different. I think the action is taking place in politics and it’s intense because there’s a lot to lose and a lot to gain. I think that’s gonna be a different kind of intrigue for the audience to follow. The stakes are getting higher and the precipice is getting closer. I think it’s going to be exciting to see what these big things are leading to.”

Famed rapper Drake is a fan of the show, even giving a shout-out to “Yellowstone” in one of his hit songs! Bentley commented, “I heard the way he said it and I was like, ‘Okay, that is a reference to us right?’ My wife didn’t think so, but okay, he is a fan. Right on, cool!”

On the show, Wes plays Jamie, the son of Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton and has learned a few things from the Hollywood veteran. Wes revealed, “Mostly what I’ve learned from him is mostly how to be real as an actor and also cinematic.”

While Wes loves working with Kevin, he wasn’t afraid to rate his character as a father, calling John “a terrible dad.”

Wes explained, “He’s not be a great dad to Jamie and not a loving dad for sure. And it’s only getting worse. I think Jamie is waking up as we enter season 5 that John will not get better and John does use him and John’s a hypocrite… that’s all breaking and falling apart.”

He teased, “That’s only kind of exposing a vulnerability that Jamie might exploit.”

According to Wes, the land is the “main character of the show.” He stressed, “Over these prequels, you’re gonna realize that it’s really the land that we’re focused on… That’s what everyone wants. That’s what everyone is fighting over.”

“Yellowstone” returns November 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Beth Dutton Die?

From staring down an unidentified urn to Caroline Warner’s unrelenting wrath, is Yellowstone Season 5 setting up Beth Dutton‘s death? Or will she truly outlive everything she loves?. The Dutton daughter told us as much multiple times throughout Yellowstone‘s first four seasons. And thanks to the indominable performance...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

'She's Had Enough': Kevin Costner's Wife Warns Him To Quit 'Yellowstone' OR ELSE

Cash cow Kevin Costner may be rustling up lots of dough as his modern-day Western series Yellowstone makes its fifth-season debut on November 13, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, has told him to hop out of the saddle for good — or ride into the sunset, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Oscar winner, 67, was doubtful of the show's success when it launched in 2018, but with 10 million viewers it is now a TV mainstay, and while he films for months in Montana, 48-year-old handbag designer Christine is alone in Los Angeles with sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez

What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
NJ.com

What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?

“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
MONTANA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy