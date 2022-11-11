ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kVug_0j7grT8u00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“Schenectady is up and coming,” said Swedish. That’s why he wanted to be on Jay Street. The new shop will be called “Saratoga Coffee on Jay,” said Swedish.

Saratoga Coffee Traders originally opened in downtown Saratoga Springs in 2006. The shop switched owners in 2008. In 2009, Swedish started working at the shop and he bought the business in 2017.

Farm-to-table restaurant opens in former Latham Kmart building

The new spot isn’t as big as the Saratoga Springs location, said Swedish, so there will be less seating. The menu will be the same, but they won’t have candy from Bittersweet Candy Co. since it’s also on Jay Street. The tea menu will also be limited since the Whistling Kettle is across the street.

The new location will still be selling Moxxi Coffee, which is Saratoga Coffee Traders’ sister company, and owned by Swedish’s wife, Leslie. She is also the founder of the Moxxi Women’s Foundation, which issues grants to Capital Region women who are working to pursue their goals. The Foundation is expanding into Delaware County starting January 1.

5 things to know this Veterans Day, November 11

The shop will also look the same as it does in Saratoga Springs, said Swedish. It’ll have the same tin stamp, paint, and artwork. The goal is for it to look as identical as it can be to the original location, said Swedish.

Swedish hopes to open the Schenectady location in March. If he opens a third shop, he said he wants it to be in Troy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nine Pin opens new canning facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow. “We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and […]
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?

There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Christkindlmarkt schedule released

Santa Claus is coming back to Glens Falls - German-style. The city's annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Christmas festival is returning to City Park and downtown Glen Street once again this year, on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, bringing German-inspired foods and music along with a whole list of other attractions.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Albany, NY

Albany, best known as the capital of the State of New York, is also the largest city and county seat of Albany County, situated about 150 miles north of New York City. Albany evolved over the course of the last four centuries from a small Dutch colony into the state’s capital in the center of a booming tech industry.
ALBANY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville code blue shelter opening Monday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With freezing weather sweeping across the Capital Region, the City of Gloversville is opening their code blue shelter for the first time of the season Monday evening. The site, at the city’s former VFW, will remain open from now through April. With a bit of early season snow on the ground […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy