Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]
Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.
Cape Cod crossovers: MassDOT to update plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges
BOURNE, Mass. — The future of travel to and from Cape Cod, over brand-new bridges, will be the focus of a long-awaited meeting Tuesday night. MassDOT is hosting the first of two virtual public meetings to give an update on the proposed project and take public comments. That includes...
capecod.com
Will You Help Leo find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Leo! This short little man loves his walks and cuddles once he is comfortable. Big changes can be hard for Leo, so his adopters should plan on giving him plenty of time to transition to his new home, on his own terms. Once he’s settled in though, he loves to rest his head on his person! A lower traffic home, in a quieter neighborhood can help make him more comfortable. He is looking for a home with only adults, where people can read his body language to know when he’s uncomfortable, and to give him space accordingly. Leo needs to be the only dog in the home, but could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat, pending a slow introduction. If you’re looking for a cute little pup, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!
WCVB
Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
WCVB
New data shows Massachusetts towns where deer strikes are most common
BOSTON — Deer crashes in Massachusetts are increasing, and a new report shows where they are the most common. Last year, deer crashes between the months of October and December jumped to 1,656 – the highest number on record since 2002, according to a AAA. The top Massachusetts...
Woman has close encounter with shark while walking dog on Martha’s Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — A woman recently had a close encounter with a shark while walking her dog along a beach on Martha’s Vineyard. Video shared by Amanda “Scotty” Borland showed the shark thrashing around in the water close to shore at Vineyard Haven Harbor. Borland’s...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A house in Chatham that sold for $6.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385, $509 per square foot.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A house in Hyannis that sold for $60,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $798,499. The average price per square foot ended up at $526.
capecod.com
Sunday photo essay: Dennis
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts
Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY
Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
country1025.com
These are the 5 Most Popular Holiday Side Dishes In Massachusetts, Ranked
In case you can’t find a turkey this year, there are plenty of wild turkeys roaming around and taking over my town (and yard daily) so DM me for details (I’M KIDDING!). Let’s talk side dishes. Campbells just released their “State of the Sides 2022.” Here are some highlights sprinkled in amongst the TOP 5 MOST POPULAR HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES IN MASSACHUSETTS for this year. Is your fav #1? Read on…
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Comments / 0