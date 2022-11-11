Buckeyeman, portrayed by Larry Lokai, far right, walks past Roger Bender, far left, of Fort Loramie, during a blood drive organized by the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and Community Blood Center at the Sidney Veterans’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Lokai was helping setup a photo using his Ohio letters for a picture taken by Community Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mark Pompilio, not pictured. Blood donors holding the letters are, left to right, starting second from left, Brian Barhorst, of Minster, Jack Schmiesing, of Anna, and Mike Allman, of DeGraff. Lokai also handed out humorous door prizes.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO