Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: New Bremen beats Monroeville for 3rd state title since 2017
FAIRBORN — Before the start of each season, New Bremen players gather in coach Diana Kramer's basement and write a poem. They're not allowed to eat a meal cooked by Kramer until she deems the work satisfactory. The poem the players crafted this year included this line:...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Area players earn all-Southwest district honors
Several area players have earned all-Southwest district recognition. All-district teams were released on Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Selections were made by a media panel from the district based on regular-season performance only. Two Sidney players were named first team all-district in Division II. Senior free safety Myles...
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The members of Company L have arranged to have a gymnasium in connection with the armory of the members of the company. They have already purchased a chest weight, a wrist machine, a striking bag, a fencing outfit, boxing gloves, Indian clubs and dumb bells. In the near future, they expect to also purchase rings, horizontal bars and other gymnasium apparatus.
Sidney Daily News
OSU Club collects blood
Buckeyeman, portrayed by Larry Lokai, far right, walks past Roger Bender, far left, of Fort Loramie, during a blood drive organized by the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and Community Blood Center at the Sidney Veterans’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Lokai was helping setup a photo using his Ohio letters for a picture taken by Community Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mark Pompilio, not pictured. Blood donors holding the letters are, left to right, starting second from left, Brian Barhorst, of Minster, Jack Schmiesing, of Anna, and Mike Allman, of DeGraff. Lokai also handed out humorous door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
Gariety celebrates 100 years
TIPP CITY — Frances Gariety, formerly Frances Francis turns 100 years old on Nov. 16, 2022. She is the oldest of her 10 siblings, most of which have passed away except for Joan May, 90, who resides in Florida. Gariety was born in 1922 in Mendota, Illinois, but moved...
27 First News
WATCH: Last second Hail Mary sends Mount Union past Baldwin-Wallace for OAC title
Mount Union now waits for the NCAA selection show November 13 when the 32-team playoff bracket is released, with first round games being played November 19.
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday's 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton's first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day's 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton's earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS.
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Sidney Daily News
Register to win with Dayton CBC
DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton.
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes' football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: "Start Me Up," "It's Only Rock 'n Roll," "Jumpin'...
Sidney Daily News
White, fluffy snow falls
The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow. The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday. Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:03 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue. -3:16 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were involved in a pursuit in the 20000 block of state Route 47.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
Sidney Daily News
Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office
TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.
