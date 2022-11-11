Google has agreed to pay $392 million to settle complaints from 40 states that it had misled consumers about whether the Silicon Valley company was tracking their location. Oregon attorneys helped lead the agreement, which grew out of a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google tracked people’s whereabouts even when they checked online settings that instructed the company not to store that information. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Monday’s agreement reflects a commitment to look out for consumers.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO