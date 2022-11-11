ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcentralnews.net

Deli offers turkey day dining

November 2022 — Guests are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Chompie’s family at any of their Valley locations Thursday, Nov. 24. Diners can enjoy a homemade feast, available for dine in or take out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chompie’s Thanksgiving feast includes white meat turkey...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Percy Award winner

Ryan Narramore, APR, vice president, Brand & Marketing, at Valley of the Sun United Way, was named the 2022 Percy Award recipient by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Phoenix Chapter. Narramore received the award at the chapter’s annual Copper Anvil Awards ceremony. He was recognized for his service to PRSA’s Phoenix Chapter, Western District and National office.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

New accessible fishing dock unveiled

November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22

1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season

Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
KTAR.com

Arizona high school senior projected to win race for school board

PHOENIX — He’s a high schooler in Avondale and still too young to do a lot of things. But he is old enough to run for office, which he did and is leading his race. At 18 years old, Markus Ceniceros ran for a seat on the Littleton Elementary School District’s governing board in the West Valley. He’s leading an incumbent to serve a four-year term.
AVONDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KTAR.com

Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale

PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
TEMPE, AZ
West Valley View

Vantage Data Centers advances construction on new campus

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has begun the second phase of construction on its growing mega-scale campus in Goodyear. The company recently held a celebratory ceremony to mark this milestone with Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo speaking and various officials from...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Builder

Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix

Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy