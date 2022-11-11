Read full article on original website
Deli offers turkey day dining
November 2022 — Guests are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Chompie’s family at any of their Valley locations Thursday, Nov. 24. Diners can enjoy a homemade feast, available for dine in or take out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chompie’s Thanksgiving feast includes white meat turkey...
Percy Award winner
Ryan Narramore, APR, vice president, Brand & Marketing, at Valley of the Sun United Way, was named the 2022 Percy Award recipient by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Phoenix Chapter. Narramore received the award at the chapter’s annual Copper Anvil Awards ceremony. He was recognized for his service to PRSA’s Phoenix Chapter, Western District and National office.
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
New accessible fishing dock unveiled
November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
OPINION: AASA and COBA rightfully call for the resignation of Maribel Alvarez from the University of Arizona
“I am the people. My struggle is yours, your struggle will always be mine. They will never not intersect,” Kai Leigh Harriott declared on Oct.14 at a campus-wide protest at the University of Arizona. The Coalition of Black Students and Allies (COBA) and the African American Student Affairs (AASA)...
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
Arizona high school senior projected to win race for school board
PHOENIX — He’s a high schooler in Avondale and still too young to do a lot of things. But he is old enough to run for office, which he did and is leading his race. At 18 years old, Markus Ceniceros ran for a seat on the Littleton Elementary School District’s governing board in the West Valley. He’s leading an incumbent to serve a four-year term.
CANCELED: Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year; new location near Queen Creek
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale
PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
Vantage Data Centers advances construction on new campus
Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has begun the second phase of construction on its growing mega-scale campus in Goodyear. The company recently held a celebratory ceremony to mark this milestone with Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo speaking and various officials from...
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
Arizona photographer captures award-winning wildlife photograph
Adriana Griesman, a photographer living in Goodyear, has won an award from the National Audobon Society. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Students considering options after Biden's loan debt relief program shuts down
The application for the federal student debt relief program shut down after a federal judge shut down the program.
