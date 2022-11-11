ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade

Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today

A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WDW News Today

Piglet Pink Minnie Ear Headband Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

If you can’t get enough of the color pink, there’s a new offering at the Disneyland resort that’s perfectly plush: a Piglet Pink Minnie ear headband!. This polyester headband is fuzzy from ears to band, and perfectly pink!. Because these are ears inspired by Minnie Mouse, after...
WDW News Today

New Steamboat Willie Mickey Mouse Pandora Charm at Walt Disney World

A new Pandora charm featuring Mickey Mouse from “Steamboat Willie” is available exclusively at Disney Parks. We found it in Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Pandora Charm – $90. The charm is silver with Mickey’s face in black, white, and gray on...
disneytips.com

Will This Disney Princess Experience Return to Walt Disney World?

Character dining is a favorite dining experience for many Guests who visit the Walt Disney World Resort. It provides the perfect mix of delicious food and Disney character interactions, that help to start your day in the best way. Whilst character experiences in the Disney Parks and Resorts had paused, this year has seen the return of many character dining experiences as well as character meet and greets.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets

Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says They ‘Ought to Listen’ to Audience, So Why Aren’t They?

Things aren’t looking great from where Disney CEO Bob Chapek stands. Despite $82 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022, investors are balking, and stock prices are down. Highly respected financial analysts are calling for him to be fired. What’s a beleaguered executive of one of the world’s largest conglomerates to do?
WDW News Today

Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Available at Walt Disney World

A little over a year ago, to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Disney introduced Vault Collection merchandise. New items are still being introduced, like this 20th Anniversary Walt Disney World short sleeve t-shirt we found at Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy