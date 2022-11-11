ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Colder temperatures, frost likely this week

Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Temperatures set to drop, when frost is possible

A cold front is set to sweep across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry delivering a big temperature drop. The front should arrive early Wednesday. The first thing you will feel is a drop in the humidity as you step outside Wednesday morning. High temperatures will only rebound to the low to mid 60s by afternoon.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina

Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Milder weather today with isolated showers possible

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Tuesday morning started out with lots of clouds and showers. The umbrella will be needed at times today with spotty showers this afternoon through the evening. A warm front will pass through the area early this afternoon. So, it will be a warmer day with areas from Savannah south in the lower-70s and mid to upper-60s north of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Dry today but umbrella needed at times on Tuesday

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The start of the workweek is going to be cool with highs near 10˚ below seasonal average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s. The morning will start with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. A low pressure-system will track...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List

Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

WJCL 22 Turkey drive breaks record

SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL 22 Turkey Drive ends with a big success with 415 turkey donations. The record number of donations came from big donations and small offerings from people who saw the need and wanted to help. The donation of frozen turkeys came from people’s hearts and carried...
POOLER, GA
WJCL

Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week

STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly

POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
POOLER, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy