Colder temperatures, frost likely this week
Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
Temperatures set to drop, when frost is possible
A cold front is set to sweep across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry delivering a big temperature drop. The front should arrive early Wednesday. The first thing you will feel is a drop in the humidity as you step outside Wednesday morning. High temperatures will only rebound to the low to mid 60s by afternoon.
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
The No. 1 Tourist Traps In Georgia and South Carolina
Every state has them. Tourist Traps. I’ve always wondered about the official definition, so here it is according the dictionary:. tourist trap noun : a place that attracts and exploits tourists. I don’t agree with that entirely. Attracts? Yes. Exploits? Not necessarily. Bestlifeonline.com listed their biggest tourist traps in...
Rain chances return Tuesday, find out if clouds clear in time for viewing the Artemis I launch
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The next chance of rain enters the forecast on Tuesday as a storm system moves across the Gulf Coast and Southeast. Spotty showers are possible from the morning through the afternoon. Make sure to grab an umbrella before leaving home. The threat of isolated showers may...
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Milder weather today with isolated showers possible
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Tuesday morning started out with lots of clouds and showers. The umbrella will be needed at times today with spotty showers this afternoon through the evening. A warm front will pass through the area early this afternoon. So, it will be a warmer day with areas from Savannah south in the lower-70s and mid to upper-60s north of Savannah.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Dry today but umbrella needed at times on Tuesday
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The start of the workweek is going to be cool with highs near 10˚ below seasonal average. Highs are going to be in the low to mid-60s. The morning will start with sunshine, but clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. A low pressure-system will track...
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List
Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
WJCL 22 Turkey drive breaks record
SAVANNAH, Ga. — WJCL 22 Turkey Drive ends with a big success with 415 turkey donations. The record number of donations came from big donations and small offerings from people who saw the need and wanted to help. The donation of frozen turkeys came from people’s hearts and carried...
Turkey Drive 22: Area businesses and organizations step up to the plate with donations
When it comes to making a difference in the lives of those in need, the Coastal Empire never disappoints. It's genuine compassion that brought area businesses and organizations out in numbers for the second annual WJCL Turkey Drive 22 . And we didn't have to wait long for those turkey...
Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week
STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly
POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
