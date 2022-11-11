KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored in a shootout, leading the United States to a 4-3 win over Canada on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series. Canada's Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game as all four Canadian shooters came up empty. Hensley also stopped Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin on a penalty shot with 39.2 seconds...

NEVADA STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO