Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Community unites to help Santa deliver life-changing gift to family in need
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Cache County mechanic is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need and this year, Santa and the community are stepping in to make the gift even more special. Jason Hansen refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers...
KSLTV
Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
Ogden’s Christmas Village lights up after Thanksgiving
The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens will light up on Nov. 26.
ksl.com
Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Santa's eaten too many cookies for his own good, a Utah doctor is helping him
November is National Diabetes Month – a time to bring attention to diabetes – and what it means for those living with it. We were joined by someone we all know and love, but someone we may not have realized has Type 2 Diabetes… Santa Claus!. Old...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Join Fox 13 and the SLC Mission for "Harvest for the Hungry"
Fox 13 and the Salt Lake City Mission are hosting a "Harvest for the Hungry" food donation drive on November 15 and 17, 2022 from 11am to 6pm each day. You're invited to drop off food donations at the Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road #106 in Salt Lake City. Those...
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
ksl.com
What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations
SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
upr.org
The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week
The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
Man accused of assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City
One man has been taken into custody after he was accused of physically assaulting one woman and hitting another man with his car before driving away on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
KSLTV
Local organization needs help finding 500 families to donate Thanksgiving meals to
DRAPER, Utah — Local organization, Thanksgiving Heroes, started off with a goal to feed 10 families their first year. Instead, they fed 755 families thanks to generous donors. With the cost of groceries on the rise, founder Rob Adams said they plan to feed even more families this year.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
It's mid-November, but Painted Tree Boutiques is ready for the holidays
It's only mid-November, but it feels like the holidays at Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem. Painted Tree is a creative community of shops with hundreds of vendors under one roof featuring gifts, decor, fashion, soaps, candles and much more. And when you shop at Painted Tree, you're supporting local business!
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
