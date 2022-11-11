ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort

IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Join Fox 13 and the SLC Mission for "Harvest for the Hungry"

Fox 13 and the Salt Lake City Mission are hosting a "Harvest for the Hungry" food donation drive on November 15 and 17, 2022 from 11am to 6pm each day. You're invited to drop off food donations at the Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road #106 in Salt Lake City. Those...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event. This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

It's mid-November, but Painted Tree Boutiques is ready for the holidays

It's only mid-November, but it feels like the holidays at Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem. Painted Tree is a creative community of shops with hundreds of vendors under one roof featuring gifts, decor, fashion, soaps, candles and much more. And when you shop at Painted Tree, you're supporting local business!
OREM, UT
travelawaits.com

19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
UTAH STATE

