FBI investigating aggravated robbery at Wells Fargo bank

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
The FBI is investigating an aggravated robbery Thursday at the Wells Fargo bank at 601 W. University Drive in Denton. The male robber got away with an unspecified amount of money, according to a police report.

At about 12:01 p.m., officers were in the area of West University Drive and North Carroll Boulevard when they received a radio call from dispatch about a bank robbery. The caller, a bank employee, asked dispatch to tell officers to hurry because they were getting robbed.

Denton Record-Chronicle

