Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures
Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
klin.com
WarHorse Casino Taxes Contribute to Property Tax Relief
20% of gross gambling revenue at casinos in Nebraska is paid in state gaming taxes. 70% of that goes to the Property Tax Credit Fund. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse casino submitted nearly $598,000 dollars and those amounts are expected to rise. Paul Hammel reports in the Nebraska Examiner that...
klin.com
Inflation, Avian Flu Contribute to Pricey Thanksgiving
Nebraskans and Americans around the nation are preparing for Thanksgiving, but at what cost? According to Jay Rempe, Senior Economist at the Nebraska Farm Bureau, avian influenza and high inflation levels are making this year’s Turkey Day a much more expensive affair than last year’s. “Turkey prices are...
klin.com
BBB Reports Over a Dozen NE Employment Scams in ’22
The Better Business Bureau has received over a dozen reports of employment scams in the state of Nebraska this year, which has cost victims more than $10,000. In case you think you wouldn’t fall for one, keep in mind that a recent victim was robbed of $4,000 from a job she applied for on LinkedIn.
Comments / 0