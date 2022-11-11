Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Portland Christian School hosts groundbreaking for new school building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Christian school in Louisville hosted a groundbreaking for their new high school building coming next year. The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday morning at the school’s sanctuary on Westport Road. Portland Christian said the new building has been in plans for several years...
Wave 3
Learn about home renovations from the experts with My Southern Home University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or your bathroom? It can be a lot of work! Experts from the TV show “My Southern Home” are teaming up to offer one-on-one help for the first time ever on Saturday, November 19. The My Southern...
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
Wave 3
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport celebrating 75 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is celebrating 75 years for passenger air service. The Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled the special banner exhibit called “SDF Through the Years.” Passengers and visitors can check it out at the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal throughout the rest of the year, according to a release.
Wave 3
Student found with gun in backpack at Academy @ Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on school property for the second time this week. The incident was detailed by Academy @ Shawnee principal Kymberly Rice in a letter to families on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, a student reported to staff that another...
Wave 3
Top Golf opening in Louisville
It will be open Friday at the Oxmoor Center. Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. Updated: 18 hours ago. Make Ends Meet: Handling a...
Wave 3
4 guns in a week at JCPS schools
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes AARP Volunteer Charles M. Williams to...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building. The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent...
Wave 3
Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving...
Wave 3
Gun found in Butler High School student’s backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun on campus at Butler High School on Monday. Butler High School principal William Allen said staff had received a tip that a student had a gun at the school, according to a letter sent out to Butler families.
Wave 3
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
Wave 3
First inside look at new Louisville Top Golf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Top Golf is set to open on Friday after years of anticipation. You can make reservations now ahead of the big day!. WAVE News was the first to get a special inside look at the brand-new business. The state-of-the-art facility has a lot to...
Wave 3
Victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville. On Tuesday, Louisville Metro came out with a new report focusing on what drives landlords in eviction decisions. Updated: 7 hours ago. Because of a trigger law passed in 2019, abortions are mostly on hold in the state. License...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time last school year. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In...
Wave 3
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
Wave 3
New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville Metro came out with a new report focusing on what drives landlords in eviction decisions. The study is called “Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners.”. A partnership between Metropolitan Housing Coalition, JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo put the study together. The research...
Wave 3
Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking place in Louisville once again this December. The Santa Sleigh 5K for Kids, sponsored by Alpha Media, is happening on Dec. 3 at Joe Creason Park. The race begins at 9 a.m.
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Comments / 0