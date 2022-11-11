MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO