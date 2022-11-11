ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Freshman DB Mumu Bin-Wahad leaving WVU football program

True freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad announced Monday afternoon he is leaving West Virginia’s football program. Bin-Wahad has played in four of the Mountaineers’ 10 games and can preserve his year of eligibility and use the 2022 season as a redshirt year. In a statement posted on social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia moves past Morehead State, 75-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What began as a sluggish outing from West Virginia turned into a comfortable victory Tuesday. After turning it over five times within the first 3 minutes, the Mountaineers outscored Morehead State 10-2 over the final 2:04 of the first half to hold a nine-point halftime lead. West Virginia wasted little time expanding upon the advantage during the second half in what amounted to a 75-57 victory over the Eagles before 9,417 at The Coliseum.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event

FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 12)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the opening week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Logging debate over Upper Cheat River project heats up

ELKINS, W.Va. — The West Virginia Forestry Association is applauding a plan by the U.S. Forest Service to improve the Upper Cheat River within the Monongahela National Forest. “Unfortunately, we’ve felt very strongly neglected to manage and create a healthy forest in the last several decades and we’re really...
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Monongalia County Republican chair pleased with election results

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The chairman of the Monongalia County Republican Executive Committee said Tuesday the party is pleased with its midterm election performance. “We targeted 1,000 key households and presented them a message over and over again that it was key that they vote,” GOP Chairman Ethan Moore said on WAJR’s ‘Talk of the Town.’ “We’d like to think we participated and played a role in getting those voters to the polls and making a difference in Monongalia County.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Clarksburg blaze claims life

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Clarksburg Sunday. One person died in the blaze at a residence on Van Buren Street. The fire was reported at just before 9 a.m. The name of the victim was not...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime

WESTON, W.Va. — A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man.
WESTON, WV
Metro News

Police search for suspect in car crash, suspicious death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is now charged with murder in connection with a body found at the scene of a Tuesday morning wreck. Monongalia County deputies obtained an an arrest warrant on murder charges for Chance Austin Williams Tuesday afternoon. Deputies allege Williams, 23, of Morgantown,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy