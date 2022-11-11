BOSTON -- The Red Sox extended a qualifying offer to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi last week. It sounds like the team wants him to stick around longer than that.Boston reportedly gave the free agent righty a multi-year contract offer, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford and other reports. Eovaldi can mull that over for a bit, as he has until 4pm on Tuesday to accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer the Red Sox brass also sent his way. Or Eovaldi can take the one-year deal if he wants to stay in Boston and the two sides cannot reach a multi-year...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO