Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Related
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Professional poker player tortured, murdered by Michigan man
Police say Susie Zhao, a professional poker player from Michigan, was tortured, sexually assaulted and set on fire by Jeffery Morris who was arrested and charged in the murder. WDIV's Shawn Ley reports.Nov. 14, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police searching for missing 16-year-old
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Raven McBride, a Laketown Township resident who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 21 telling her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride is described as 5 feet...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
chelseaupdate.com
State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits
The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
Oh Christmas Tree! Largest Singing Holiday Tree in U.S. Shines Bright in Michigan
It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.
fox2detroit.com
Down syndrome couple taught to dance for wedding from Clarkston studio
The Waterford couple both born with Down syndrome decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. a special wedding celebration set for July. And they wanted to dance.
Comments / 0