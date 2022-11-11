Read full article on original website
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
theobserver.com
Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63
During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
Cherokee boys soccer stuns West Orange, wins first Group 4 title since 2011
With senior goalkeeper Logan Gebhart being taken out of the game to a head injury suffered late in the first half, Cherokee was forced to abandon its effective two-goalkeeper system in the biggest game of the season and put its faith in senior Cole Kurzawa. While Kurzawa had plenty of...
thepositivecommunity.com
We Love an African American Parade!
Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Prudential Center presents Anita Baker
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
N.J. entertainment lawyer helps hip-hop artists take ownership of their music
Karl Fowlkes said he always loved music, but while growing up in South Jersey, he noticed that most hip-hop artists didn’t own their music. So, after becoming an entertainment lawyer in 2018, he set out to help change that. He began building his client list from his bedroom office...
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy reviews Little Falls, New Jersey pizzeria
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
New Jersey Globe
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
hobokengirl.com
30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis opens as ‘Madame’ under new owners; water main break affects service in North Hoboken; new restaurant Wu Tong is coming to Downtown Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Commercial Observer
Madison Realty Capital Upsizes Jersey City Multifamily Loan by $167M to Total $395M Commitment
Madison Realty Capital has provided an additional $167 million in construction financing to the developers of a four-building multifamily development in Jersey City, N.J., three years after supplying a $168 million debt package for the project’s first phase, Commercial Observer has learned. Manhattan Building Company, which is developing the...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
