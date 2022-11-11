ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

theobserver.com

Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63

During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
KEARNY, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

We Love an African American Parade!

Folks in Harlem proudly marched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets on September 18, 2022. After the cancellation of the in-person event for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of pent up energy could be seen and felt on that beautiful September Sunday. This year’s grand marshals, mostly from the healthcare community, led the parade with its aptly-named theme for 2022, “Good health is essential.”
NEWARK, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents Anita Baker

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
NEWARK, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era

Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
hobokengirl.com

30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis opens as ‘Madame’ under new owners; water main break affects service in North Hoboken; new restaurant Wu Tong is coming to Downtown Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, NY

