Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northampton Showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of Bertie, southeastern Northampton, Hertford, Gates and western Chowan Counties through 1045 PM EST At 943 PM EST, showers and isolated thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Woodland to near Bell Arthur. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ahoskie, Windsor, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Chowan University, Gates, Woodland, Winton, Lewiston Woodville, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Colerain, Harrellsville, Tyner and Roduco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Bertie, Gates, northwestern Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and southeastern Hertford Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk and the City of Virginia Beach through 1130 PM EST At 1040 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking Showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kings Fork to 6 miles southeast of Downtown Suffolk to Sunbury to 6 miles south of Windsor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Elizabeth City State University, Ocean View, Ryland, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University and Sunbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Newport News by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of Northampton, central Isle of Wight, and southeastern York Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk, the City of Virginia Beach, the City of Hampton and the City of Newport News through 1045 PM EST At 940 PM EST, showers with gusty winds were along a line extending from Seaford to near Whaleyville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Observations and radar IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Newport News, Hampton, Smithfield, Windsor, Cape Charles, Langley AFB, Ocean View, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Kempsville, Hampton University, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University and Downtown Norfolk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk; Virginia Beach Showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Bertie, Gates, northwestern Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and southeastern Hertford Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk and the City of Virginia Beach through 1130 PM EST At 1040 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking Showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kings Fork to 6 miles southeast of Downtown Suffolk to Sunbury to 6 miles south of Windsor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Elizabeth City State University, Ocean View, Ryland, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University and Sunbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0