In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

 4 days ago

Wakanda Forever Previews The talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.
Mark Cuban on Elon Musk Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to pay for verification. The change was met with an immediate backlash from other users and was quickly exposed as a not-so-great idea after impersonations of celebrities, public figures, and brands went rampant. Cuban called the paid service a potential nightmare for users who might look to source information from impersonators of accounts that they had grown to trust. Ash Ketchum, 'Pokémon' Pro It took a quarter of a century for Pokémon star Ash Ketchum to become the very best. The famed 10-year-old trainer in the anime series finally achieved the feat of becoming the top Pokémon trainer in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series
after winning the Masters Eight Tournament. The episode debuted in Japan and will be available for global release on Netflix in the near future, according to Variety. "

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is a Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Review

"Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park and accomplished a near-impossible task with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is a worthy sequel film that stands firmly on its own, so much so that it doesn't really feel like it's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Black Panther dropped in 2018, anticipation around the follow-up had been steadily mounting. Questions and speculation about the second film's plot made for easy conversation immediately after the first's release. Then, there were the hypotheticals that turned into rumors about potential castings; Kendrick Lamar taking up a Killmonger-like role comes to mind. Black Panther was...
In Entertainment: 'Wakanda Forever' Big Box Office, 'Pirates' Rumors & Hulu Grows

"Box Office TallyBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever crushed it at the weekend box office. The sequel film raked in $330 million at the global box office for its opening weekend. In the U.S., its $180 million debut was good enough for the second-biggest opening  this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the first Black Panther film debuted, it went on to make more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Rounding out the top three spots over the weekend were Black Adam with $8.6 millio, and Ticket to Paradise with $6.1 million. 'Pirates' Plot PummeledApparently fans of the Disney produced Pirates...
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
In Entertainment: Ticketmaster Not So Swift, Kimmel Oscars & Rihanna Wants Beyoncé

"Taylor's Ticketmaster FlubTaylor Swift broke Ticketmaster. Ok not really but when presale tickets to her Eras Tour went on sale this morning, some fans found themselves unable to snag the goods. Furious fans took to Twitter to voice concerns about the ticket hub crashing at checkout. Others said that the presale codes they had were invalid. Ticketmaster released a statement saying everything was fine on their end, and that fans were actively making purchases. Kimmel on 'The Slap'The Oscars announced last week that Jimmy Kimmel will be taking up hosting duties at the 95th Academy Awards. Now, the talk show host...
Moviegoers Flocking Back to Theaters as 'Wakanda Forever' Hits Big

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the box office for its opening weekend, making it the second-largest opening weekend of the year. John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision joined Cheddar News to discuss the revival of in-person moviegoing. "I think finally you'll see moviegoing return to the 80 percent level, audience levels 80 percent plus, which is, I think, finally where the industry begins to stabilize and recover and build from there," he said.
Harry Styles fans horrified after singer hit in the eye by ‘skittle’ during live show

Harry Styles fans are furious at the concertgoer who apparently threw something on stage at the singer’s Los Angeles concert on Monday (14 November).According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old singer was hit directly in the eye by what appeared to be a Skittles sweet, a small, hard fruit-flavoured candy.In a video that’s making rounds on social media, Styles can be seen recoiling as one object appears to hit him directly in the eye, with his head snapping back and his hand coming up to his face.For the remainder of the show, Styles continued to touch or rub at his...
How Ray J Built His Headphone Brand

"You may know Ray J as a rapper, singer, or reality TV star, but you may not know that over the years he’s made a number of business deals in the tech world. His most recent venture is Raycon, a headphone company that promises affordable tech. He sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about his strategy, how he built the brand, and how his star status impacts his business."
Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Tesla Stock Loses Shine as Musk Becomes Mired in Twitter 'Money Pit'

A Tesla vehicle is plugged into a Tesla charging station in a parking lot on September 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) While Elon Musk scrambles to make Twitter financially viable just weeks after his purchase became official, some investors are increasingly skeptical that the serial entrepreneur can balance the added workload.
Russian Missiles Cross Into Poland During Strike: AP Source

"By John Leicester and James LaPortaRussia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.A NATO official,...
