In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

"Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park and accomplished a near-impossible task with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is a worthy sequel film that stands firmly on its own, so much so that it doesn't really feel like it's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Black Panther dropped in 2018, anticipation around the follow-up had been steadily mounting. Questions and speculation about the second film's plot made for easy conversation immediately after the first's release. Then, there were the hypotheticals that turned into rumors about potential castings; Kendrick Lamar taking up a Killmonger-like role comes to mind. Black Panther was...

4 DAYS AGO