How many election deniers won? Where 'the big lie' paid off (and didn't) in the midterms

By Stephen J. Beard, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

An October analysis by the USA TODAY Network profiled election-denying candidates on the November ballot in seven swing states won by President Joe Biden in 2020. Based on Tuesday's general election returns, these candidates have had mixed results.

While nationwide there were hundreds of candidates for lower offices who denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the investigation focused on candidates vying for governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and attorney general because of the influence they could have over future elections.

Forty-six candidates for these offices in the seven states representing 84 electoral votes have publicly voiced support for former President Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen.

How many election deniers were elected?

How did the candidates from that October analysis fare in Tuesday's general election? Here's a summary glance at the 46 candidates' outcomes:

Arizona

In Tuesday's election, few states had as many election deniers running for major office as Arizona. Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs, was the most prominent of the slate who has echoed Trump's claims of a stolen election. Senate candidate Blake Masters and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem also denied the results of the 2020 election. Both lost their respective races.

Georgia

In Georgia, few candidates have grabbed as many headlines for championing election denial as incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Greene won her reelection bid for Georgia's 14th District over Democrat Marcus Flowers by more than 80,000 votes. Walker's run for the U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Democrat Rafael Warnock is headed for a Dec. 6 runoff.

Michigan

GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who said during a primary debate that Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election, lost her bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Another Trump-backed candidate, Kristina Karamo, vying for secretary of state, lost to Democrat Jocelyn Benson.

Nevada

In response to the 2020 outcome, Trump's Nevada campaign filed lawsuits in state and federal courts questioning the integrity of the state's general election. That campaign's co-chair was Adam Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general.

Laxalt, vying for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat, lost to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

New Mexico

Election deniers vying for governor, secretary of state and two U.S. House districts in New Mexico lost their respective races.

Pennsylvania

Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano, a vocal election denier and a participant in the Jan. 6 protests who marched to the Capitol, lost his race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Rep. Mike Kelly, who voted to support objections for both Pennsylvania and Arizona when certifying the results for the 2020 election, defeated Democratic challenger Dan Pastore.

Wisconsin

Tim Michels lost his race against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. In radio interviews, Michels expressed support for decertifying the 2020 election results.

SOURCES USA TODAY Network reporting; Associated Press; additional reporting by Rachel Looker and Erin Mansfield, USA TODAY

