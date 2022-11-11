ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

Former UGA baseball coach dies at age 74

Former Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber has died at the age of 74. Webber guided the Georgia Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship and remains the winningest coach in school history. The university says he died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber spent 16 years as...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldog RB Commit RUNS WILD In Junior Highlights

ATHENS - The University of Georgia, known across the college football world as “Running Back University”, has one dynamic back on the way in 2024 running back, Tovani Mizell‍. He’s just a junior, so Bulldog fans have another year and a half before they see him wearing...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

University of Georgia reaches record high completion rates

The University of Georgia’s completion rates reached record highs, with 75.1% of students graduating in four years and 88.1% in six years. Its retention rate is also strong at a steady 94.3%. These numbers remain higher than both the average completion and retention rates of peer institutions and other Southeastern Conference schools.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

UGA's Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

Athens, Ga. — University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. The 2023 Rhodes Scholars will begin their various courses of study as graduate students at the University of Oxford in October. Navarrete is a current Morehead Honors College student and Foundation Fellow at UGA.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

B-52's Farewell Shows Postponed

Fans excited to hear the eccentric hits like "Love Shack" and "Rock Lobster" one last time live -- will have to wait a few more months. The B-52s sold out farewell shows in Athens and Atlanta have been postponed due to illness. The Atlanta shows are rescheduled for Jan. 6-8, and the Athens show is set for Jan. 10.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Application Process Open for Jeannette Rankin Education Grants

The application process is now open for women seeking grants through the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. The foundation provides unrestricted educational grants to women aged 35 and older and who demonstrate financial need. Karen Sterk is CEO of the national nonprofit, based in Athens. She says in Georgia, the grants are...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
wuga.org

Clarke Board of Elections to decide on early voting details today

Clarke County elections officials meet today both to certify last Tuesday’s election results and nail down details on early voting for the runoff election between incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. Board of Elections Chair Rocky Raffle would like to see the county provide...
wuga.org

Food Bank's Hunger Bowl Competition Winding Down

The upcoming holidays are a time for family and celebration for many, but for a significant number of residents, this is also a time spent battling food insecurity and hunger. Area agencies and organizations like the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia are working to make this a time of heightened awareness about their plight. Erin Barger is President and CEO of the Food Bank. She says as many as 15% of Clarke County residents struggle with food insecurity.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on White County wreck injures 3

A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says

ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
ATHENS, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy