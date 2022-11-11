Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuga.org
Former UGA baseball coach dies at age 74
Former Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber has died at the age of 74. Webber guided the Georgia Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship and remains the winningest coach in school history. The university says he died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber spent 16 years as...
dawgpost.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldog RB Commit RUNS WILD In Junior Highlights
ATHENS - The University of Georgia, known across the college football world as “Running Back University”, has one dynamic back on the way in 2024 running back, Tovani Mizell. He’s just a junior, so Bulldog fans have another year and a half before they see him wearing...
wuga.org
Nov 14, 2022: Early voting, Rhodes Scholar, and a win for UGA Soccer
Athens Today: From WUGA News Votingabsentee votingEarly Votingelection 2022Rev. Raphael WarnockHerschel WalkerRhodes ScholarUGA Socceruga footballUGA women's basketballUGA Men's Basketball.
wuga.org
University of Georgia reaches record high completion rates
The University of Georgia’s completion rates reached record highs, with 75.1% of students graduating in four years and 88.1% in six years. Its retention rate is also strong at a steady 94.3%. These numbers remain higher than both the average completion and retention rates of peer institutions and other Southeastern Conference schools.
wuga.org
UGA's Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
Athens, Ga. — University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. The 2023 Rhodes Scholars will begin their various courses of study as graduate students at the University of Oxford in October. Navarrete is a current Morehead Honors College student and Foundation Fellow at UGA.
wuga.org
B-52's Farewell Shows Postponed
Fans excited to hear the eccentric hits like "Love Shack" and "Rock Lobster" one last time live -- will have to wait a few more months. The B-52s sold out farewell shows in Athens and Atlanta have been postponed due to illness. The Atlanta shows are rescheduled for Jan. 6-8, and the Athens show is set for Jan. 10.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
wuga.org
Application Process Open for Jeannette Rankin Education Grants
The application process is now open for women seeking grants through the Jeannette Rankin Foundation. The foundation provides unrestricted educational grants to women aged 35 and older and who demonstrate financial need. Karen Sterk is CEO of the national nonprofit, based in Athens. She says in Georgia, the grants are...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Metro Atlanta gas station sold ticket that won $1 million in Monday’s Powerball
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News which store sold a lucky $1 million ticket. On Monday night, a record $2.04 billion jackpot was up for grabs. The winning jackpot ticket was sold in California, but one gas station in Georgia had a big winner.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
WYFF4.com
Dog groomer charged in South Carolina after video of her grooming dog is posted on social media
ANDERSON, S.C. — A dog groomer in Anderson, South Carolina, has been charged after video of her grooming a dog was posted on social media. (Watch the video above provided by a viewer) A police report from Anderson Police says on Nov. 14, an officer was called to Molly...
wuga.org
Clarke Board of Elections to decide on early voting details today
Clarke County elections officials meet today both to certify last Tuesday’s election results and nail down details on early voting for the runoff election between incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. Board of Elections Chair Rocky Raffle would like to see the county provide...
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
wuga.org
Food Bank's Hunger Bowl Competition Winding Down
The upcoming holidays are a time for family and celebration for many, but for a significant number of residents, this is also a time spent battling food insecurity and hunger. Area agencies and organizations like the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia are working to make this a time of heightened awareness about their plight. Erin Barger is President and CEO of the Food Bank. She says as many as 15% of Clarke County residents struggle with food insecurity.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens jailer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate, sheriff says
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s detention officer has been arrested after investigators say she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Karen Amaya was charged with violation of oath of office. She surrendered herself to the Athens-Clarke County jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. "The sheriff’s...
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
sheenmagazine.com
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
Comments / 0