Canelo Alvarez, having undergone a successful surgery on his left hand, claims that therapy is going well. Not only that, he wishes to return to the ring in the spring of 2023. “At the beginning,” Canelo told bet365, “the doctor had told me that I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the surgery. When he came in and saw inside everything I had and what he did to me, he said that it was better than we expected, that it should be only seven days with the cast, then remove the stitches and start the rehabilitation. Right now I’ve been two weeks.”

1 DAY AGO