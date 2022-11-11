Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Love Disqualified For Tossing Spark Out Of The Ring
It wasn’t a bad fight actually, at least it wasn’t until it’s off the wall ending. Cleveland native Montana love was putting his 18-0-1undefeated record on the line in front of a hometown crowd. His opponent, in the scheduled 12 round junior welterweight affair the 15-2 Steve Spark. The DAZN broadcast fight had an air of electricity to it as the crowd wildly cheered on their man Love.
Boxing Insider
Seniesa Estrada Outfights Jazmin Villarino
The 22-0 Seniesa Estrada put her WBA women’s minimumweight title on the line Saturday against the 6-1-2 Jazmin Villarino in a scheduled 10 round battle that went down at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas. The first round was fairly uneventful, but Estrada was definitely trying to get in on Villarino. In the second, Estrada largely succeeded in cutting off the ring. The third round saw each woman throwing well, though it may have been Villarino who did more damage.
Boxing Insider
Easy Work – Floyd Mayweather Stops Deji Olatunji In Six
He may no longer be making one hundred million dollars or more for a fight, but Floyd Mayweather, who is now less than five years shy of fifty years of age, made a quick payday on Sunday. Battling social media influencer Deji Olatunji, Mayweather put on a boxing lesson before stopping his extremely overmatched opponent in the sixth round. Some questioned the stoppage, wondering if the referee had ended matters too soon. Such questions beg another question, however: How much punishment is a novice supposed to take in the ring from an all time great, even an aging one?
Boxing Insider
Canelo Plans To Return In Spring 2023
Canelo Alvarez, having undergone a successful surgery on his left hand, claims that therapy is going well. Not only that, he wishes to return to the ring in the spring of 2023. “At the beginning,” Canelo told bet365, “the doctor had told me that I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the surgery. When he came in and saw inside everything I had and what he did to me, he said that it was better than we expected, that it should be only seven days with the cast, then remove the stitches and start the rehabilitation. Right now I’ve been two weeks.”
