Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
Janelle Monae showcases her stunning figure in an eye-catching feathery gown as she attends the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles
Janelle Monae turned heads as she made an ethereal arrival in a feathery ensemble at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The talented singer and actress, 36, opted for a show-stopping gown as she made an appearance at the star-studded event. The...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11 as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth Again
Abby De La Rosa is officially a mom of three. More than a year after welcoming twin sons Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, De La Rosa announced that their baby girl, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, has arrived. This marks baby No. 11 for Cannon. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL...
