SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO