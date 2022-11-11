Read full article on original website
Related
Harris Teeter cancels side dishes for pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter officials said the grocery store chain is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville
Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: How is Mooresville keeping up with rapid growth?
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEW) — It’s no secret that Queen City and its surrounding areas continue to grow at a rapid pace, but as more people move to the area is infrastructure keeping up? In our latest Queen City Question, we take a look at Mooresville and its plans for its roadways.
wccbcharlotte.com
Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
businesstodaync.com
Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week
Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
WBTV
Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
Statesville Record & Landmark
You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville
As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
Customers on alert as authorities look for people accused of skimming bank cards at local ATM’s
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is looking for the people accused of putting card skimming devices on ATMs throughout the Charlotte area. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes it’s all connected to one Charlotte bank -- a State Employees Credit Union. Now, customers are on high alert. “It’s scary....
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
qcnews.com
Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say
A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
Another major Charlotte bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews negotiating contract for future fire station
MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke will negotiate a contract with SAMET Corporation for pre-construction services associated with the future Fire Station 3. In addition to managing the pre-construction phase of the project, SAMET will deliver pricing for conceptual design as well as design and construction documents. The contract...
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
Comments / 0