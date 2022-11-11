ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

businesstodaync.com

Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville

Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
BELMONT, NC
businesstodaync.com

Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week

Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville

As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police say

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Man shot, killed at apartment in Rock Hill, police …. A man was found shot to death early Monday morning inside an apartment in Rock Hill, according...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews negotiating contract for future fire station

MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke will negotiate a contract with SAMET Corporation for pre-construction services associated with the future Fire Station 3. In addition to managing the pre-construction phase of the project, SAMET will deliver pricing for conceptual design as well as design and construction documents. The contract...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.
YORK COUNTY, SC

