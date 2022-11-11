Read full article on original website
Manson Parks and Recreation Special Board Meeting 11-17-22
Bumgarner Meeting Room, 142 Pedoi Street, Manson WA 98831. III. Manson Bay Marina: approval of permitting documents. IV. Leffler Field Integrated Planning Project: selection of consultant. V. Adjournment. Next Regular Meeting: December 8, 2022, 142 Pedoi Street, Manson WA 98831 unless otherwise posted.
Planning ahead is the “secret ingredient” for stress-free holiday travel
OLYMPIA –Washingtonians planning to travel to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will want to plan now for winter weather and expect delays on most major routes. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges all travelers to “know before you go” and consult the agency’s popular holiday travel charts to determine best times to travel, including times to avoid if possible. The Interstate 5 Canadian border forecast is not included due to unreliable pandemic travel data the last several years. Travel charts are based on 2019 pre-pandemic volumes.
