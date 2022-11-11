Santa Clarita Valley entertainer Brian Hoffman earned a gold medal at the 89th Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in Mission, British Columbia. A total of 12 contests, including mentalism, close-up magic, platform magic, children’s entertainment, stage magic, and best assistant, took place over the course of the convention. Hoffman entered the children’s entertainment contest as that is his specialty. All awards were announced Nov. 13.

