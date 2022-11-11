Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Positivity Rate Increasing
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,532 new cases countywide and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,072, county case totals to 3,507,936 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,495 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 512.
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,065, county case totals to 3,506,367 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,447 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 512. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Nov. 14: 822. Sunday, Nov. 13: 938. Saturday, Nov....
scvnews.com
Brian Hoffman Captures Gold Medal at Magicians Convention
Santa Clarita Valley entertainer Brian Hoffman earned a gold medal at the 89th Pacific Coast Association of Magicians convention in Mission, British Columbia. A total of 12 contests, including mentalism, close-up magic, platform magic, children’s entertainment, stage magic, and best assistant, took place over the course of the convention. Hoffman entered the children’s entertainment contest as that is his specialty. All awards were announced Nov. 13.
scvnews.com
Frontier Toyota Under New Ownership
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. For the full story visit https://signalscv.com/2022/11/frontier-toyota-sold/
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
scvnews.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley, from Monday – Tuesday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. – Lancaster in...
scvnews.com
Caltrans Opens Fourth Lane on Northbound I-5
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area. Due to fire damage, only two northbound lanes were open after the wildfire until...
scvnews.com
No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
KTLA.com
Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview
The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
