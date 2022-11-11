ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
Roller coaster weather: Cool day, then mid-80s, then even cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida. Behind a front, we do have a few additional clouds but high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday after starting out in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
