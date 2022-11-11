Read full article on original website
Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Florida emergency management director assembling post-hurricane task force
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his first glimpse of the damage along the Volusia County coastline was far worse than the TV news video and photographs presented. Director Kevin Guthrie told News 6 the video he had reviewed shows the...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
Record water levels on St. Johns River pose major flooding risk in Florida (again)
As residents around the St. Johns River continued to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Ian, Hurricane Nicole impacted the area and worsened already difficult recovery efforts. After weeks of dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ian, Floridians who live around the St. Johns River in eastern Florida...
Roller coaster weather: Cool day, then mid-80s, then even cooler
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida. Behind a front, we do have a few additional clouds but high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday after starting out in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Florida’s Fourth Estate: Why Ginger says Matt reminds her a lot of her dad
ORLANDO, Fla. – After internet trolls bashed News 6 anchor Matt Austin’s daughters on Facebook, he responded with a video message, making it clear he did not appreciate the negative commentary and letting his girls know he is “always gonna have their back.”. [WATCH NEWS 6+ TAKEOVER...
Remnants of Nicole exit Eastern Seaboard after historic late-season hurricane strike
icane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, leaving at least five people dead and millions in damage in its wake.
FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. News 6 partner News4JAX learned of the incident shortly before noon just north of the St. Johns County Ocean Pier in St. Augustine Beach.
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night andThursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast. To track Hurricane Nicole, visit News 6 in...
Will you see the Artemis moon rocket launch from home? Check this map
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Artemis I mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday. You don’t have to go out to Cape Canaveral to watch the launch. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be...
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Ask Trooper Steve: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?
FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The question this week: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?. [TRENDING:...
