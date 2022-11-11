Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Click2Houston.com
November Chill This Week!
Watch LIVE extended weather coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. We’re tracking a cold front that is smashing across the area this evening, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds as the front tracks into Louisiana later Monday night. The storms are moving around 25-30 mph so flooding is not much of an issue but driving through these storms will be messy. The storms should be wrapping up by 6-7pm.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Click2Houston.com
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can...
Click2Houston.com
Former Texas Department of Transportation employee charged with bribery, extortion: DOJ
HOUSTON – A former Texas Department of Transportation employee accused of bribery and extortion has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of extortion under color of...
Click2Houston.com
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation ahead of 2023 session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday. By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more...
Comments / 0