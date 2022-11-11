ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

November Chill This Week!

Watch LIVE extended weather coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. We’re tracking a cold front that is smashing across the area this evening, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds as the front tracks into Louisiana later Monday night. The storms are moving around 25-30 mph so flooding is not much of an issue but driving through these storms will be messy. The storms should be wrapping up by 6-7pm.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can...
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
