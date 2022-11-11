Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorbears.com
FB at Texas to Kick Off at 11 a.m.
WACO, Texas -- The Baylor football regular-season finale at Texas has been selected for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC, it was announced by the conference office on Monday morning. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12 Conference) will wrap up its home schedule on...
baylorbears.com
CALMING INFLUENCE
(This is the ninth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. A decorated Air Force pilot and Vietnam veteran who flew 198 F-4 missions, Col. Wilbur Mehaffey...
baylorbears.com
MBB’s Flagler Wins Big 12 Player of the Week
WACO, Texas – Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler picked up Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office on Monday. The Duluth, GA., native, got off to a blistering start to the season, leading the conference in field-goal percentage (.650) and three-point field-goal percentage (.667) in a pair of BU wins over Mississippi Valley State and Norfolk State. Additionally, Flagler is tied for the conference lead in three-pointers made (8) with freshman teammate Keyonte George and ranks third in assists per game (6.5).
baylorbears.com
No. 10 VB Falls in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 10-ranked Baylor volleyball team fell on Saturday afternoon to TCU, 3-1, in Schollmaier Arena. The Bears (21-5, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) were overtaken by the Horned Frogs (13-10, 8-5 Big 12) in four sets, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-10. BU leads the all-time series over the Frogs, 22-8, with a 9-6 record in Fort Worth.
Comments / 0