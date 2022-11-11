WACO, Texas – Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler picked up Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league office on Monday. The Duluth, GA., native, got off to a blistering start to the season, leading the conference in field-goal percentage (.650) and three-point field-goal percentage (.667) in a pair of BU wins over Mississippi Valley State and Norfolk State. Additionally, Flagler is tied for the conference lead in three-pointers made (8) with freshman teammate Keyonte George and ranks third in assists per game (6.5).

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO