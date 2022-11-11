Cole Hauser is psyching up fans for the imminent release of Yellowstone's fifth season. Hours ahead of the episodes' Sunday debut, Hauser posted an Instagram photo of himself in complete Rip Wheeler garb with the caption, "Hope y'all are happy that's it's finally the day for S5! Thx to all of you that have support us over the years and made us the success we are." Hauser's character of Rip has been the focus of intense speculation among Yellowstone fans after the series posted a tribute video for the character's birthday in September and teased, "Get ready, Yellowstone TV fans. Something big is coming." The "something big" was interpreted by viewers as a spoiler about Rip's death.

