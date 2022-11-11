Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix's streaming library is about to get even more crowded. Well into the month of November, the streamer is pulling even more titles from its November 2022 content list this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, a total of 26 new titles are set to arrive on Netflix, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or documentary!
Popculture
Netflix Adds 2 Major 2022 Movies Fresh From Theaters
Two new movies were just added to Netflix has added two new movies to its catalog, and they are already taking top spots in the streamer's catalog. Where the Crawdads Sing and The Bad Guys were both released in 2022 and have now been licensed by Netflix for streaming. The former is the number one movie overall on Netflix at the time of this writing, while the latter is number three overall and number one in the children's section.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Popculture
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Popculture
Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Going to Be Around for Much Longer'
Jane Fonda is coming to terms with her own mortality, with a month to go before her 85th birthday. The living legend announced in September that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments. That has not slowed her activism at all though. In an interview with Entertainment...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
Popculture
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Popculture
'Hollywood Hillbillies' Star Delores 'Mema' Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, who starred on the Reelz Channel reality series Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. She was 76. Hughes, affectionately known as "Mema" on the series, died of heart failure in a hospital in Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, her manager David Weintraub told TMZ. Hughes' family also shared the sad...
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 1: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere
Yellowstone Season 5 debuted its first episode this week, and we have the info on how to watch it if you missed the premiere. Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network, but not on the streaming series Paramount+. The show's streaming home is currently Peacock, which has the first four seasons available to stream, but does not appear to be adding Yellowstone Season 5 episodes when, or after, they first air.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser as Special Message for Fans Ahead of Season 5 Premiere
Cole Hauser is psyching up fans for the imminent release of Yellowstone's fifth season. Hours ahead of the episodes' Sunday debut, Hauser posted an Instagram photo of himself in complete Rip Wheeler garb with the caption, "Hope y'all are happy that's it's finally the day for S5! Thx to all of you that have support us over the years and made us the success we are." Hauser's character of Rip has been the focus of intense speculation among Yellowstone fans after the series posted a tribute video for the character's birthday in September and teased, "Get ready, Yellowstone TV fans. Something big is coming." The "something big" was interpreted by viewers as a spoiler about Rip's death.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Dead: Did Singer Have a Will?
The fate of Aaron Carter's estate will be passed on to the State of California after the late pop singer reportedly died without a will. Carter tragically passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the age of 34 of unknown reasons, leaving behind his 11-month-old Prince, who now may stand to inherit his father's wealth.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Dutton Family Face Heartbreaking Death in Season 5 Premiere
The Yellowstone Season 5 premiere debuted on Sunday, and it found the Dutton family facing an absolutely heartbreaking death together. In the episode, a very pregnant Monica (Kelsey Asbille) needs to go to the hospital, but Kayce (Luke Grimes), so she drives herself with their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) in the car. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Spoilers Below.
Popculture
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89
John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.
Popculture
Kelly Rowland Faces Fear of Claustrophobia in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip
Kelly Rowland is facing her fears by taking a ride on an abandoned mine. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Meta series Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans which features the Destiny's Child star. The clip shows Rowland on a virtual mine ride to face her fear of claustrophobia. She is on edge as she's not sure what to expect since it's dark and empty.
Popculture
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
The Singularities by John Banville review – inside a murderer’s underworld
Here comes John Banville’s 20th novel under his own name, a wild masked ball rife with gossip about the books that have preceded it. We are in the world of 2009’s The Infinities, with which The Singularities shares an Irish country-house setting and a handful of characters. But here, too, is Freddie Montgomery, the violent protagonist of an earlier trilogy of novels – The Book of Evidence, Ghosts and Athena – itself seeded by a real-life murder in 1982 that not only horrified Ireland but scandalised it when links to the country’s political class emerged.
Popculture
Christina Applegate Shares Disappointing News About Her Career After 'Dead to Me' Finale
Jen Harding might be the last character Christina Applegate plays. The Dead to Me star hinted that her career is winding down after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the production of the Netflix hit's final season. Dead To Me's third season will be released on Nov. 17, more than two years after Season 2 was released.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Fans Get First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in '1923'
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren head to Montana in the first photos from 1923, the next chapter in the Dutton family saga. The series will debut on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, after the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 concludes on Paramount Network. Yellowstone Season 5 kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 13 with two episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0