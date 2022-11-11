ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula ceremony marks Veterans Day

By Claire Pederson
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - Veterans and their families gathered for the 96th annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse.

The event was led by Susan Campbell Reneau and featured a speech from retired officer Lieutenant Colonel Tim Gardipee.

Letters from Montana's US senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, were also read.

Veterans placed flowers at the base of the Doughboy Statue at the end of the ceremony.

The statue was built in 1926 after World War I to honor those who had served.

Among those veterans was Navy officer Roman Marcado, who served from 2006 to 2015.

He said it is the responsibility of all citizens to recognize and appreciate veterans this holiday.

"I think it's a good opportunity and I think its a duty of everybody to honor the veterans and what we've done for the country," Marcado said.

"Especially those who have sacrificed everything for this country,” Marcado concluded.

