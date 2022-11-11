ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boy Scouts Honor St. Luke’s President for Distinguished Service

John Nespoli, President of the St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Lehighton and Carbon campuses, was chosen by the Boy Scouts of America’s Minsi Trails Council to receive its 2022 Carbon County Friends of Scouting Distinguished Citizen award. He received the award Oct. 27 during a dinner held at Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
South Bethlehem Building’s Rehabilitation Under Way

South Bethlehem revitalization efforts received a symbolic boost last week with the groundbreaking for an E. Third Street rehabilitation project that was years in the making. The dilapidated Goodman Building once housed a furniture store, but eventually became a vacant eyesore whose ongoing deterioration pitted city officials against its late owner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS

If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Veterans’ Sacrifices Recognized at Hellertown Legion Service

Veterans Day 2022 turned out to be a wet one, but the rain that began falling Friday morning didn’t deter dozens of local residents from gathering at Union Cemetery in Hellertown to recognize the sacrifices made by their hometown heroes. Eric Medei, Commander of the Edward H. Ackerman American...
First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say

If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

