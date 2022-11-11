ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Juul to avoid bankruptcy, laying off hundreds of workers

By Joseph Choi
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVDVg_0j7gjjSc00
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the… Read More

Electronic cigarette company Juul Labs Inc. has found a way to avoid bankruptcy through a cash infusion from its early investors, with the new plan involving a round of layoffs.

“Today, Juul Labs has identified a path forward, enabled by an investment of capital from some of our earliest investors. This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order and support product innovation and science generation,” a Juul spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Hill.

As the company’s spokesperson noted in their statement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefly banned the sale and marketing of Juul’s e-cigarettes over the summer as part of the agency’s efforts to tamp down on youth vaping.

The FDA’s ban on Juul’s products was lifted shortly after it was issued due to “scientific issues” that warranted “additional review.”

“To further secure the company’s ability to continue moving forward, we are also undertaking a reorganization, including the difficult but necessary step of separating from many valued colleagues,” added the Juul spokesperson.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on Juul’s plan to avoid bankruptcy.

A company official who spoke with the Journal said roughly 400 people are expected to be laid off and the company’s operating budget will also reportedly be cut down by 30 to 40 percent.

This is the latest development in what has been a fiscally and legally tumultuous year for Juul. It was reported last month that the company had cancelled plans to expand outside the U.S.

Shortly after the FDA’s ban was lifted, Juul disclosed in July that it was exploring multiple financing alternatives as it faces a potential ban by the federal government as well as thousands of lawsuits at the state level alleging that it marketed its products to children and young people with its fruit and candy-flavored vape pods.

Comments / 7

Oldman
4d ago

everyone's doing what the nazi leaders wants them to do, depend on the government they are fools the nazi party will control all they do down the road.

Reply(4)
2
Related
US News and World Report

Amazon to Lay off Thousands of Employees -Source

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent...
CNBC

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
Interesting Engineering

Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts

The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
CNET

SSI Recipients Are Getting Their COLA Increase Next Month. Here's Why

Those who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income are getting a cost of living adjustment of 8.7% on their benefits each month. Most will receive their first check in January, but SSI beneficiaries can expect to get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy