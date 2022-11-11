ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Police tell us some people came to visit a relative when they found someone inside who they believed was dead. Police were called just before 11:30 a.m., and paramedics confirmed the person was dead.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parade rampage victims' families confront Darrell Brooks

It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Police identify woman found dead in home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/15:. Police have identified a woman found dead in her Fond du Lac home as Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51. Rooney’s cause of death remains under investigation. The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner was to perform an autopsy. Results are pending. Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant

APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people displaced following house fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished. Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters took about...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Valley Transit seeks public input on transit center

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Valley Transit want to hear from the public about making improvements to the transit center and what riders want to see. Valley Transit showed a proposal for the transit center Tuesday afternoon. The plan would expand the building, with room for buses to park under an overhang, while adding apartments or office space above. It mirrors the transit center in Eau Claire.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three sentenced to federal prison for Reservation death coverup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people have been sentenced to federal prison for a death coverup on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The defendants were accused of covering up the overdose death of Stephanie Greenspon by driving her body to the reservation and lighting the vehicle on fire. Timothy Snider...
GREEN BAY, WI

