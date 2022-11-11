Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating suspicious death in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Police tell us some people came to visit a relative when they found someone inside who they believed was dead. Police were called just before 11:30 a.m., and paramedics confirmed the person was dead.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
WBAY Green Bay
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are recommending charges against three people in connection to a bonfire explosion that injured several young people from Pulaski. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they have forwarded charges against a 17-year-old Green Bay boy to the District Attorney’s Office. The department...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Ag. Secretary helps distribute turkeys in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is spreading holiday cheer. Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski helped to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday. While visiting, Secretary Romanski was given a special tour of projects...
WBAY Green Bay
Parade rampage victims' families confront Darrell Brooks
It's the earliest possible season opener, close to breeding season. 45 people are expected to speak, including children, before Darrell Brooks receives his life sentences. Police labeled it a suspicious death and are talking to neighbors. Record Thanksgiving gas prices won't slow holiday travel. Updated: 4 hours ago. People are...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Police identify woman found dead in home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 11/15:. Police have identified a woman found dead in her Fond du Lac home as Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51. Rooney’s cause of death remains under investigation. The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner was to perform an autopsy. Results are pending. Police...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
WBAY Green Bay
“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heartbreak. Disbelief. Pain. A grieving mother is saying her final goodbye to her son. Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash, was laid to rest over the weekend. Today his mother is trying to move forward, taking more steps in seeking justice....
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people displaced following house fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished. Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters took about...
WBAY Green Bay
Valley Transit seeks public input on transit center
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Valley Transit want to hear from the public about making improvements to the transit center and what riders want to see. Valley Transit showed a proposal for the transit center Tuesday afternoon. The plan would expand the building, with room for buses to park under an overhang, while adding apartments or office space above. It mirrors the transit center in Eau Claire.
WBAY Green Bay
Three sentenced to federal prison for Reservation death coverup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people have been sentenced to federal prison for a death coverup on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The defendants were accused of covering up the overdose death of Stephanie Greenspon by driving her body to the reservation and lighting the vehicle on fire. Timothy Snider...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Suspicious death of 51-yer-old woman in Fond du Lac, police investigating
Fond du Lac police are investigating what they called the suspicious death of a 51-yer-old woman on Saturday.
Fox11online.com
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
Comments / 0