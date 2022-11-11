APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Valley Transit want to hear from the public about making improvements to the transit center and what riders want to see. Valley Transit showed a proposal for the transit center Tuesday afternoon. The plan would expand the building, with room for buses to park under an overhang, while adding apartments or office space above. It mirrors the transit center in Eau Claire.

