Los Angeles, CA

Rolling Loud Announces Presale for RL California 2023 in L.A.

Packed with thrilling performances and unforgettable moments across its global array of events, Rolling Loud is rap music’s biggest stage. Rolling Loud returns to the West Coast with Rolling Loud California on March 3-5, 2023. Rolling Loud California 2023 is the first Rolling Loud in Los Angeles since 2019,...
whatnowlosangeles.com

Mr. Tempo Opening Even More Restaurants in LA

Mr. Tempo is opening even more restaurants, including Tempo Cantina and its sports bar concept, in Los Angeles, with new locations coming to Whitter, San Pedro, and Hollywood. Previously, What Now Los Angeles reported on four new cantina concepts coming to San Pedro’s West Harbor Waterfront development, Oxnard, Downtown Los Angeles, and Downey. While none of these locations have opened, Tempo Cantina, owned by Jorge Cueva, is planning to open a new location in Whittier. Cueva is also opening his new sports bar concept to San Pedro and Hollywood, according to the company’s website. Mr. Tempo, another restaurant under the brand, is opening locations in Chicago, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-12-2022]

Another Saturday, another great bundle of things to do in the Southland. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 12) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Should be a good one, hope you enjoy!. Things To Do...
foxla.com

Randy's celebrates 70th anniversary with 70-cent donuts

LOS ANGELES - Happy 70th anniversary to the iconic Randy's Donuts!. What better way to celebrate than with a party and some free donuts of course. "Looking back at the last. 70 years… Words can not describe the love we feel & we are so excited to celebrate with our Randy's family," the local favorite wrote on its Facebook page.
ladowntownnews.com

Break the ice at Pershing Square’s celebration

Los Angeles is known for its balmy winters and palm tree Christmases, but this year Willy Bietak Productions returns to Downtown LA to bring Angelenos a longtime winter treat, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square. After two years of closures due to COVID-19, the Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square will...
KTLA.com

2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
KTLA.com

nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
luxury-houses.net

This $28.5 Million Palatial Villa in Beverly Hills is Perfect for Grand Entertaining with Unexpectedly Practical Floorplan

815 Cord Circle Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, California is a palatial residence sited on over a 1/2 acre with complete privacy, grounds are magical in every sense featuring a Roman style pool, fresco paintings and formal gardens. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 815 Cord Circle, please contact Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
