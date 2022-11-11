ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Stavros Anthony to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada’s next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.

Anthony was leading Democratic incumbent Lt. Gov. Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead by nearly 50,000 votes — or 5 percentage points — as of Friday afternoon.

Anthony is a Las Vegas councilman for Ward 4. He lost his race against Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller in 2020 by a handful of votes.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Burkhead to the lieutenant governor role in 2021 after Kate Marshall resigned to join the White House.

As lieutenant governor, Anthony will preside over the Nevada Senate, which remained in Democratic control as of Friday.

