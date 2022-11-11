Read full article on original website
Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach
Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Phillies Select Contract of Johan Rojas
The Philadelphia Phillies added Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster in a bid to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena gets last laugh
Jeremy Pena had a strong rookie campaign for the Houston Astros. Placed in the unenviable position of attempting to replace Carlos Correa, he exceeded expectations. Pena posted a solid .253/.289/.426 batting line with 22 homers and 20 doubles in 558 plate appearances, stealing 11 bases. Most years, that would be enough to warrant significant consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.
